School districts will levy homestead tax exemptions in new legislation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legislation filed at the state capitol would ask voters to allow the current homestead exemption on real estate taxes to be applied to all taxes levied by school districts.

Currently, homeowners receive a tax exemption on the first 25 thousand dollars in value of their properties. They pay taxes on the value between 25 and 50 thousand and then receive an additional exemption on the portion between 50 and 75 thousand for all non-school taxes.

Under the legislation, school district taxes would also be subject to that exemption. If approved, homeowners could save more than 200 dollars per year on their taxes, depending on local tax rates. State Representative Alina Garcia is the bill sponsor.

“The school boards, I think they have enough funding. If they need any more funding, I think we can fund them directly from the state,” said State Rep. Alina Garcia, R- Miami.

If approved during the 2024 legislative session, the proposed amendment would be placed on next fall’s general election ballot. More than 60 percent of voters would have to support the measure for it to take effect.

