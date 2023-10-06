School zoning is changing again for ACPS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The proposed new school boundaries for Alachua County Public Schools are changing again.

An updated map for rezoning Elementary School students was presented at a Community Input session tonight after the district received updated student attendance numbers.

No changes have been made to the middle and high school maps.

The next input session is scheduled for next Tuesday, October 10th, at Gainesville High School and a final vote is scheduled for December 5th.

