UF celebrates homecoming with parade ahead of big game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a century of the University of Florida homecomings continued on Friday with the annual parade.

Plenty of Gators did in fact go to this year’s parade. People packed the route from the corner of 13th Street and Eighth Avenue down to Bo Diddley Plaza ready for more than 90 minutes of bands, dance groups, and alumni celebrating the weekend.

People from all around the state attend, and even some Gainesville residents who haven’t been in years. Anna Hill came out for the first time in eight years to see her daughter perform in the parade.

“She’s not worried, she’s just ready for it to be over with,” joked Hill. “Like I said, she’s just ready to go all ready, and it hasn’t even started yet.”

University, city, and state leaders joined thousands in attendance at this year’s University of Florida homecoming parade. The first one was in 1916 and over the years the route and participants have changed, but the enjoyment of all involved stays the same. Though the streets were lined with orange and blue one little boy only had red on his mind.

“Uhh, I, firetruck and the officers,” said Mateo.

He won’t be the only one seeing red if the Gators play poorly on Saturday. Florida plays Vanderbilt in the Swamp at 4 p.m. But, all in all, the Florida Faithful are confident.

“Well, I think we are going to do alright, it’s homecoming, it’s in our house so we’ll see what happens,” said Jack Harris, a Vero Beach resident.

