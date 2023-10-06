UF Homecoming Parade travels from the university to downtown Gainesville

UF holds annual parade
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Roadways in Gainesville will be closed as the University of Florida celebrates homecoming on Friday with its annual parade.

A flyover will mark the start of the Homecoming Parade at noon. The parade will start at Southwest 13th Street and Museum Road. It will travel north and turn east onto University Avenue. The parade will end at Bo Diddley Plaza on Main Street.

The last unit of the parade is expected to leave the staging area by 2 p.m.

Alachua County Public Schools are closed on Friday to accommodate UF Homecoming.

Gainesville road closures for UF Homecoming Parade
The following portions of roads will be closed from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the Gator Gallop and the Homecoming Parade:

  • 13th St./US 441 from SW Archer Rd. to NW Third Ave.
  • University Ave. from NW 15th St. to Main St.
  • SW Sixth St. from SW Second Ave. roundabout to W. University Ave.
  • S. Main St. from S. Second Ave. to University Ave.

RELATED: University of Florida kicks off homecoming week with annual Gator Growl

Crowds of students and families showed up at the Stephen O'Connell Center.

