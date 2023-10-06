University of Florida kicks off homecoming week with annual Gator Growl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida hosted its annual student run pep-rally, gator growl.

“It’s sort of like our last thing to do so we decided it’d be really fun to go because we’re trying to make the most of our last year in UF so excited to be here.”

Crowds of students and families showed up at the Stephen O’connell Center to celebrate homecoming festivities.

Gator Growl opened with singer Sammy Adams and hosted by Johnny Townsend, a former gator punter. Some students say they could not wait for the featured performance by pop star Jason Derulo.

“I’ve always loved coming to Gator Growl,” shared student Regan Reid. “I’ve seen some cool people like Rod Wave, last year it was Flo Rida. Saw Jason Derulo, so I wanted to come out, show out. I’m excited to be here.”

Gator Fans will show their pride for the University of Florida on Saturday, when the gator football team faces the Vanderbilt Commodores.

