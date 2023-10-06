Water restored in Starke after system-wide water outage, schools closed

City of Starke (FILE)
City of Starke (FILE)(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A water outage impacted the entire city of Starke causing officials to issue a boil water notice city-wide. Due to the lack of water, schools have been closed in the city.

Officials say crews restored water service. As a precaution, water for consumption should be boiled, or bottled water should be used until a bacterial test is completed.

A mechanical malfunction at one of the plants caused the drainage of the system tower and a loss of pressure system-wide.

Bradford County School District announced the closure of all public schools within the city. Any students who have already been picked up by bus will be held at school until they are picked up by an adult on their designated check-out list.

