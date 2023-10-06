Weekend Planner: 10/6/23

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Plenty of fun things to check out here this weekend!

Homecoming weekend is an active weekend for sports at UF. The ninth ranked Gator volleyball team is back in the Odome, taking on number 25 Auburn tonight at 7. Saturday, Gator football returns to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to face off against Vanderbilt. Kickoff is slated for 4 pm. Then Sunday afternoon at 1, the volleyball team is back in the ‘dome, this time battling Alabama.

It’s going to be a big weekend in Williston as the Central Florida Peanut Festival returns to town. The event, which celebrates the peanut harvest, features over a hundred vendors, with arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, and more. You can also expect a variety of food, live music, contests, and the peanut king and queen pageants. It’s Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm at Heritage Park in Williston.

Marion County Parks and Recreation presents its Fifth Annual Carnival on Saturday from 5 ot 9 pm at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala. The family friendly event includes games, giveaways, music, food trucks, and a haunted maze. Admission is free. Bring a non-perishable food donation for Bring the Harvest Home to be entered to win a prize.

Lots of fun fall events here this weekend! Coon Hollo Farm just south of Micanopy starts its Fall Festival tonight. Expect tons of activities like a crop maze, hay and pony rides, pig races, a train ride, and more. And, new this year, Karson’s Wild West Show. While you’re there you can search for some pumpkins and get a bite to eat. It’s open tonight from 4 to 7 pm, Saturday from 10 to 7, and Sunday from noon until 7 pm. It runs through November 5th.

Kirby Family Farm in Williston is running its Scary Train through October. The fun includes a ride on Kirby’s 1800′s locomotive, a visit to the clown woods, the trailer park, and possum hollar. It’s an intense environment that Kirby says is not recommended for small children. It’s tonight and Saturday night from 7 to 10 pm

Finally, you can enjoy An Evening with Sister Hazel at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala Saturday night at 7:30.

Enjoy your weekend!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.