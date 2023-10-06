Weekend Planner: 10/6/23

A look at weekend events for North Central Florida.
By Mike Potter
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Plenty of fun things to check out here this weekend!

Homecoming weekend is an active weekend for sports at UF. The ninth ranked Gator volleyball team is back in the Odome, taking on number 25 Auburn tonight at 7. Saturday, Gator football returns to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to face off against Vanderbilt. Kickoff is slated for 4 pm. Then Sunday afternoon at 1, the volleyball team is back in the ‘dome, this time battling Alabama.

It’s going to be a big weekend in Williston as the Central Florida Peanut Festival returns to town. The event, which celebrates the peanut harvest, features over a hundred vendors, with arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, and more. You can also expect a variety of food, live music, contests, and the peanut king and queen pageants. It’s Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm at Heritage Park in Williston.

Marion County Parks and Recreation presents its Fifth Annual Carnival on Saturday from 5 ot 9 pm at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala. The family friendly event includes games, giveaways, music, food trucks, and a haunted maze. Admission is free. Bring a non-perishable food donation for Bring the Harvest Home to be entered to win a prize.

Lots of fun fall events here this weekend! Coon Hollo Farm just south of Micanopy starts its Fall Festival tonight. Expect tons of activities like a crop maze, hay and pony rides, pig races, a train ride, and more. And, new this year, Karson’s Wild West Show. While you’re there you can search for some pumpkins and get a bite to eat. It’s open tonight from 4 to 7 pm, Saturday from 10 to 7, and Sunday from noon until 7 pm. It runs through November 5th.

Kirby Family Farm in Williston is running its Scary Train through October. The fun includes a ride on Kirby’s 1800′s locomotive, a visit to the clown woods, the trailer park, and possum hollar. It’s an intense environment that Kirby says is not recommended for small children. It’s tonight and Saturday night from 7 to 10 pm

Finally, you can enjoy An Evening with Sister Hazel at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala Saturday night at 7:30.

Enjoy your weekend!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

A look at weekend events for North Central Florida.
Weekend Planner 10/6/23
Sheriff's deputies arrest Stephen Trahan, 31, Ellis Trollinger, 65, and Ronnie Thomas, 41....
Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrest men on drug charges
Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three additional people and are searching for two...
Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrest men on drug charges
The initiative helps players with media training, develop interviewing skills and seek...
GatorMade program helping football players prepare for life off the gridiron