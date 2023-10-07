City of Gainesville’s updated state audit shows progress but unresolved issues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The tentative findings of an updated state audit of the City of Gainesville shows progress but also unresolved problems.

The preliminary report found city leaders had corrected eight of the 18 original findings, partially corrected six, and did not need to correct four.

Auditors expressed continuing concerns with GRU’s debt reduction plan and control over employee purchasing cards.

On Monday, City Commissioners will vote on a recommendation from the City Attorney to give up pursuing unexplained transactions made by outside agencies on behalf of the Reichert House.

The updated audit can be found HERE.

TRENDING: 2 months after domestic violence shelter closes in Ocala, still no replacement for victims

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.