City of Gainesville’s updated state audit shows progress but unresolved issues

A preliminary report of an updated state audit of the City of Gainesville shows progress but also unresolved problems.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The tentative findings of an updated state audit of the City of Gainesville shows progress but also unresolved problems.

The preliminary report found city leaders had corrected eight of the 18 original findings, partially corrected six, and did not need to correct four.

Auditors expressed continuing concerns with GRU’s debt reduction plan and control over employee purchasing cards.

On Monday, City Commissioners will vote on a recommendation from the City Attorney to give up pursuing unexplained transactions made by outside agencies on behalf of the Reichert House.

The updated audit can be found HERE.

TRENDING: 2 months after domestic violence shelter closes in Ocala, still no replacement for victims

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

36-year-old was arrested by OPD after he shot a man in the face along NE 15th Street.
Ocala man arrested after shooting a man in the face
HSPD are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who ran away from home on October 5th.
High Springs Police are searching for missing teen
HSPD are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who ran away from home on October 5th.
High Springs Police are searching for missing teen
36-year-old was arrested by OPD after he shot a man in the face along NE 15th Street.
Ocala man arrested after shooting a man in the face