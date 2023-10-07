FHP: Chiefland man dies after driving vehicle into Suwannee River

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Chiefland dies after driving a vehicle into the Suwannee River Friday.

A 31-year-old man was traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 near SE 965th Street around 7 p.m. when he veered off the shoulder of the road.

According to FHP troopers, he drove through the woods before entering the Suwannee River.

Both the vehicle and the man became submerged in the river.

