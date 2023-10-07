Gator volleyball team swept at home by No. 25 Auburn

Florida hosts Alabama on Sunday afternoon
Auburn 3 Gators 0
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a tough Friday night for the No. 4 (11-3) Gators as they are shocked at home in a three-set sweep by No. 25 Auburn. It is the first time this season that Florida did not win a single set.

In the first set, the Gators could keep a consistent lead against Auburn. Florida had a lead of three points or more multiple times and lost the momentum. The Gators had a chance to earn the set point, but could not finish the job. Auburn’s resilience paid off as they took the first set, 25 to 23.

In the second set, the Gators fell behind by 4 or more points and did not rally. Auburn won the final two sets by an average of nearly seven points.

Kennedy Martin was the lone Gator with double-digit kills with 12, Sofia Victoria had 8 and AC Fitzpatrick with 5. Florida also had 11 service errors.

Akasha Anderson and Madison Scheer combined for 32 kills for the Tigers.

Florida is back at home against Alabama on Sunday. First serve at 1 p.m. in the O’Connell Center.

