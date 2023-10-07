High Springs Police are searching for missing teen

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police officers are searching for a teen they say has been missing since yesterday.

Officers say 16-year-old Nathan Thompson was last seen leaving his home at around 10:30 p.m. October 5th with a packed bag.

They say he could possibly be with a friend who drives an unknown red car.

The mother told officers that Thompson may be heading to Saint Augustine to be with his girlfriend.

