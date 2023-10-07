High Springs Police are searching for missing teen
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police officers are searching for a teen they say has been missing since yesterday.
Officers say 16-year-old Nathan Thompson was last seen leaving his home at around 10:30 p.m. October 5th with a packed bag.
They say he could possibly be with a friend who drives an unknown red car.
The mother told officers that Thompson may be heading to Saint Augustine to be with his girlfriend.
