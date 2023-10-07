Hundreds attend 34th annual Central Florida Peanut Festival in Williston

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Tradition lives on in Williston as hundreds of guests attend the city’s annual peanut festival.

The 34th annual Central Florida Peanut Festival was held at Heritage Park Saturday.

Nelda Oakley is a newcomer to the city, but had this event on her radar.

“Where I come from there’s a peanut festival every year, so I wanted to check it out and see what it’s like,” said Oakley. “It’s been great. I love the weather and the turnout’s good, I like having a place to sit by the music.”

Organizers said this festival is their way of saluting peanuts since they are a major crop for farmers in the area.

Some booths focused on using the nut as a prop, as part of their games, or as a menu item.

Vendors came from all across Florida and other states to participate.

“Our vendors come from all over the state of Florida from Sarasota to Tallahassee to Jacksonville and everywhere in between,” said Carolyn Ten Broeck, Executive Director at the Williston Chamber of Commerce. “This year, we even have a few from south Georgia.”

Around 125 vendors had food and other items on display while a band played live music.

“We have free entertainment, dancing, and a pageant that we do every year to crown the new peanut royalty,” said Ten Broeck.

The festival started 35 years ago, but organizers had to pause the event in 2020 due to the pandemic.

