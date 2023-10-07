MCSO: Man arrested for stealing from Pep Boys

Richard Angle, 66, was arrested for stealing from a Pep Boys.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in the Villages gave a new meaning to “steal belted” radials.

Marion County deputies says 66-year-old Richard Angle broke into a Pep Boys store on 165th Mulberry Lane.

He stole several used tires.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say Angle was still in the store trying to fix something on his vehicle.

Angle was arrested on charges of burglary and petit theft.

