MCSO: Man arrested for stealing from Pep Boys

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in the Villages gave a new meaning to “steal belted” radials.

Marion County deputies says 66-year-old Richard Angle broke into a Pep Boys store on 165th Mulberry Lane.

He stole several used tires.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say Angle was still in the store trying to fix something on his vehicle.

Angle was arrested on charges of burglary and petit theft.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.