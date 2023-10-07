Ocala man arrested after shooting a man in the face

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers arrested a man they say is the suspect of a shooting that happened overnight in Ocala

OPD officers say 36-year-old Dustin Smith shot a man in the face around 12:30 a.m. along NE 15th Street.

The victim was trauma alerted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers found and arrested Smith this afternoon on October 6th and he was taken to the Marion County Jail on charges of attempted murder and possessing a firearm by a firearm.

TRENDING: GatorMade program helps football players prepare for life off the gridiron

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.