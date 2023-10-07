Toys For Tots in Lake City takes residents for a motorcycle ride

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Toys For Tots in Lake City held a ride with motorcyclists from many different locations who were escorted by highway patrol and the Lake City Police Department to raise money and receive toy donations.

Toys for Tots volunteers are celebrating their 7th year of holding this event in Lake City. The goal has always been to give kids the Christmas of their year.

“What we do is make sure that children in our areas have a Christmas because that’s what it’s about,” shared Inga Dwyer, event coordinator.

This will benefit families in Columbia and Hamilton county. There was food, live music, raffles and a ride through the countryside. People from different cities attended this event to support.

“We have different groups,” shared Enrique Cabrera, the post commander of American Legion Post 57. “Actually there are American Legion out of Jacksonville and Gainesville.”

The Toys for Tots in Lake City has been paired with the American Legion for many years.

“The American Legion got on board with us and said, hey we’d love to sponsor you in doing these Toys for Tots runs,” shared Dwyer. “This is the 5th annual Toys for Tots run with the American Legion and they have rocked it every single year.”

Dwyer believes that throughout the years, they have grown into a big family.

“They are 100 percent my family,” shared Dwyer. “Anytime I need anything, I pick up the phone, make phone calls and they are right there to my rescue, on anything.”

Along with boxes for toy donations, money from the auctions will go towards giving kids a jolly Christmas.

