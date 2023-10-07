TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Seven
Williston, Oak Hall, Hawthorne, Buchholz are still undefeated
SCORES
TV20 Game of the Week:
Williston def. Newberry, 24-22
Correction: Bronson def. Trinity Christian Academy, 22-0
Eastside def. Ridgeview, 37-0
West Nassau def. P.K. Yonge, 22-14
Vanguard def. North Marion, 47-0
Bradford def. Oakleaf, 12-0
Branford def. Trenton, 7-6
Dixie County def. Chiefland, 19-18
Fort White def. Lafayette, 35-0
Columbia def. Bolles, 35-31
Suwannee def. Santa Fe, 49-7
Bishop Snyder def. St. Francis, 45-0
Forest def. Tavares, 42-6
Calvary Christian def. Trinity Catholic, 31-3
West Port def. Citrus, 47-0
Hawthorne def. Gibbs, 49-13
Interlachen def. Taylor, 20-12
Dunnellon def. Belleview, 41-7
Keystone Heights def. Crescent City, 31-28
Union County def. Hollis Christian Academy, 57-0
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.