TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Seven

Williston, Oak Hall, Hawthorne, Buchholz are still undefeated
By Jake Rongholt and Taylor Burr
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SCORES

TV20 Game of the Week:

Williston def. Newberry, 24-22

Correction: Bronson def. Trinity Christian Academy, 22-0

Eastside def. Ridgeview, 37-0

West Nassau def. P.K. Yonge, 22-14

Vanguard def. North Marion, 47-0

Bradford def. Oakleaf, 12-0

Branford def. Trenton, 7-6

Dixie County def. Chiefland, 19-18

Fort White def. Lafayette, 35-0

Columbia def. Bolles, 35-31

Suwannee def. Santa Fe, 49-7

Bishop Snyder def. St. Francis, 45-0

Forest def. Tavares, 42-6

Calvary Christian def. Trinity Catholic, 31-3

West Port def. Citrus, 47-0

Hawthorne def. Gibbs, 49-13

Interlachen def. Taylor, 20-12

Dunnellon def. Belleview, 41-7

Keystone Heights def. Crescent City, 31-28

Union County def. Hollis Christian Academy, 57-0

