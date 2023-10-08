Alachua County Fire Rescue saves two people found in Newnan’s Lake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews in Alachua County help rescue two people found injured in Newnan’s Lake.

Crews from Alachua County, Melrose and Windsor fire departments helped rescue the two people near the Windsor Boat Ramp after they say their boat experienced a motor malfunction.

The two people were taken to a trauma center to be treated,

ASO Deputies and FWC Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.

