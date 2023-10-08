Families enjoy cooler weather at Ocala fall festival

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Families in Marion County took advantage of the cooler weather Sunday morning.

The Ocala Fall Craft and Food Fest returned to Tuscawilla Park for a fourth year. It was organized by Specialty Pop-Up Events.

“Ocala is a great place and this park is a beautiful place to be, so I’m glad I’m here,” said Natalie Cintron.

Cintron said she loves attending festivals at the park as a way to support local artists while her daughter plays outside.

“It’s just good to see the turnout that brings Ocala together,” said Cintron. “I see everybody in their costumes and it’s getting to enjoy everything that is this little town, so it’s nice.”

Kids are taking pictures with some of their favorite characters, such as the Sanderson Sisters and Pikachu.

Over 40 vendors sold food, jewelry, fall decorations, and other handmade items.

“It just keeps the community alive and it allows small businesses to grow into bigger businesses that then again we’ll see on our highways as bigger brick-and-mortar,” said Angela Lutts, Event Coordinator.

Kids also dressed up in costume for trick-or-treating.

“I’ve already gone through five kinds of candy, so it’s been a great day,” said Lutts. “We’ve seen Transformers, ladybugs, butterflies, so it’s been awesome.”

Their next event, the Holiday Grinchfest, is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Tuscawilla Park.

