Families enjoy cooler weather at Ocala fall festival

“It’s just good to see the turnout that brings Ocala together."
“It’s just good to see the turnout that brings Ocala together."(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Families in Marion County took advantage of the cooler weather Sunday morning.

The Ocala Fall Craft and Food Fest returned to Tuscawilla Park for a fourth year. It was organized by Specialty Pop-Up Events.

“Ocala is a great place and this park is a beautiful place to be, so I’m glad I’m here,” said Natalie Cintron.

Cintron said she loves attending festivals at the park as a way to support local artists while her daughter plays outside.

“It’s just good to see the turnout that brings Ocala together,” said Cintron. “I see everybody in their costumes and it’s getting to enjoy everything that is this little town, so it’s nice.”

Kids are taking pictures with some of their favorite characters, such as the Sanderson Sisters and Pikachu.

Over 40 vendors sold food, jewelry, fall decorations, and other handmade items.

“It just keeps the community alive and it allows small businesses to grow into bigger businesses that then again we’ll see on our highways as bigger brick-and-mortar,” said Angela Lutts, Event Coordinator.

Kids also dressed up in costume for trick-or-treating.

“I’ve already gone through five kinds of candy, so it’s been a great day,” said Lutts. “We’ve seen Transformers, ladybugs, butterflies, so it’s been awesome.”

Their next event, the Holiday Grinchfest, is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Tuscawilla Park.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

FHP Flair Unit investigates high-profile NCFL crashes
FHP: Maryland man killed in a hit and run in Bradford County
HSPD are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who ran away from home on October 5th.
High Springs Police Department locate missing teen
ASO Deputies and FWC Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves two people found in Newnan’s Lake
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves two people found in Newnan’s Lake