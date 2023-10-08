FHP: Maryland man killed in a hit and run in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Maryland was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bradford County last night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the man was walking south on U.S. Highway 301 in the right lane around 8 p.m.

A white pickup truck driving in the right lane hit the man. The driver did not stop the vehicle and left the scene.

TRENDING: Alachua County Fire Rescue saves two people found in Newnan’s Lake

The man was transported to the HCA Starke Emergency Center where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on U.S. Highway 301. FHP officials say the vehicle has possible damage to the front right.

FHP officials are asking that anyone who has information regarding the crash, or information about the suspect’s vehicle, contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.