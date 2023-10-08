FHP: Maryland man killed in a hit and run in Bradford County

FHP Flair Unit investigates high-profile NCFL crashes
FHP Flair Unit investigates high-profile NCFL crashes(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Maryland was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bradford County last night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the man was walking south on U.S. Highway 301 in the right lane around 8 p.m.

A white pickup truck driving in the right lane hit the man. The driver did not stop the vehicle and left the scene.

TRENDING: Alachua County Fire Rescue saves two people found in Newnan’s Lake

The man was transported to the HCA Starke Emergency Center where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on U.S. Highway 301. FHP officials say the vehicle has possible damage to the front right.

FHP officials are asking that anyone who has information regarding the crash, or information about the suspect’s vehicle, contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

HSPD are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who ran away from home on October 5th.
High Springs Police Department locate missing teen
ASO Deputies and FWC Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves two people found in Newnan’s Lake
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves two people found in Newnan’s Lake
A hit-and-run on 301 in Bradford County left a person dead after being taken to a hospital.
Hit-and-run leaves person dead in Starke