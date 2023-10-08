The Florida football team remains unbeaten at home, winning 38-14 against Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida football team earned its 4th win of the season in The Swamp, beating Vanderbilt 38-14.

After losing to Kentucky on the road, Florida needed a big win against SEC rival Vanderbilt. The Gators set the tone early, forcing the Commodores to punt on the game’s opening possession. Florida then moved the ball down the field. They drove 93 yards on nine plays. Quarterback Graham Mertz then tossed the ball to Ricky Pearsall on and end-around who ran into the endzone for a touchdown.

The Gators defense wanted to prove that the Kentucky game was an ‘outlier performance’, they forced another punt on Vanderbilt’s second drive. Florida tried to complete a trick play, Mertz threw to receiver Kahleil Jackson, who looked downfield to Montrell Johnson Jr. However, it was intercepted. Vanderbilt got the ball back and quarterback Ken Seals tossed a short pass to Will Sheppard, resulting in an 85-yard touchdown. Vandy tied the game at 7-7.

Florida answered back, leading 28-7 late in the third quarter. Mertz threw for three touchdowns. The first one, was a 2-yard pass to tight end Arlis Boardingham early in the second quarter put the Gators up 14-7. Florida then stretched the lead to 21-7 on Johnson’s 7-yard run right before halftime. With Trevor Etienne out, the Gators relied heavily on Johnson who carried 18 times for 135 yards.

In the second half, Mertz added a pair of touchdown passes. The first was a quick toss Eugene Wilson III who ran into the endzone giving the Gators a 28 to 14 lead. Mertz then completed 15-yard pass to Boardingham, putting Florida up 38-14.

Florida improved to 4-2, 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference. The Gators are 4-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. They will try to get their first road win of the season when they visit South Carolina next week.

