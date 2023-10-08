Florida soccer draws against Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – The Florida Gators soccer team tied Georgia 0-0 at the Turner Soccer Complex. The last time the two teams tied was in 1995.

Florida only had two shots on goal. Tess Barton and Daviana Vaka each tried to put one in the back of the net, but were unsuccessful. For the match, the Bulldogs outshot the Gators 11-2. Defensively, Florida withstood numerous Georgia attacks, to keep it a tied game.

The Gators next game is Thursday at No. 6 Arkansas.

