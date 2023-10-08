The Florida volleyball in three straight sets, 3-0

The Gators improve to 12-3 on the year
By Taylor Burr
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The ninth-ranked Florida volleyball team swept the Alabama in three straight-sets.

The Gators won the first set 25-22, then followed with a tight 29-27 battle, in the third set they won 5-19.

Florida dominated in all aspects of the game. AC Fitzpatrick posted `14 kills followed by Kennedy Martin with 11. Kennedy Muff dished out 32 assists in the three-setter.

As a team, the Gators tallied 10 blocks at the net, led by Sofia Victoria and Gabrielle Essix, who each got four. Elli McKissock also got 17 digs in the game.

The Gators are back in action on Friday, Sept. 13 when the team travels to take on Mississippi State.

