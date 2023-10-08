Hit-and-run leaves person dead in Starke

A hit-and-run on 301 in Bradford County left a person dead after being taken to a hospital.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run near Starke on the night of October 9th.

According to FHP traffic maps, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. just north of the city in Bradford County.

They say someone driving on 301 hit a person walking near the road.

That person died after being taken to a nearby hospital

Lanes were closed on the highway after the crash, but have since re-opened.

Troopers don’t have a description of the car yet.

