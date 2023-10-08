LCPD wears purple ribbons for domestic violence awareness

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Purple ribbons were donated by two Lake City organizations to the Lake City Police Department in honor of domestic violence awareness month.

Another Way Domestic Violence Center and Three Rivers Legal Services provided LCPD officials with the ribbons.

Lake City Police say they will wear the ribbons throughout the month to show their commitment to providing victims with essential resources.

