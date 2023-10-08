North Florida Sewing Company volunteers hold their grand opening

By Mistie Webb
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Volunteers cut the ribbon to a new beginning of a nonprofit sewing company in North Florida and the the organization’s mission is to provide a safe space for collaborative efforts while sewing and saving the environment.

“Our goal is to promote sustainability and health to help animals, people and the environment,” shared CEO, Radha Selvester. “It’s a very broad mission statement, we can do whatever we want to help people locally and internationally.”

There were quilts, dog beds and t shirts for sale at the event.

Everyone involved is a volunteer and they have grown to about a thousand helpers through the many years of sewing.

Although it was the North Florida sewing centers big opening, they have been stitching for good in more places than just Gainesville.

“I was a girl scout leader that was involved” shared Selvester. “My girls came up with this idea to make reusable washable pads for girls in Africa. It was just this most amazing idea.”

The pads are for menstruation, along with hygiene products, the quilts for people transitioning out of homelessness and the beds are for companion pets.

People say the company is very inclusive and community driven.

“There is love, there is community, there is communion, there is union, there is an overall objection and overall connection of people doing the work,” shared Adam Leme, a Gainesville resident, “not only to better themselves personally, but also to serve the community and serve marginalized people.”

They hold Spanish sewing classes due to the growth of the Hispanic community in North Central Florida.

The North Florida Sewing Company will continue to grow and their CEO Selvester looks forward to helping people and the environment for many years to come.

