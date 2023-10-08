Northwest Baptist Church leaders celebrate 50 years of service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a church in Gainesville are looking ahead after a special milestone.

Past and present leaders of Northwest Baptist Church honored the church’s 50-year anniversary. They shared memories of the church and they say it was God who made it all possible.

“It’s been a very special day for the church. This is a great opportunity for them to celebrate what God has been doing here on this property since God set this church up 50 years ago,” Interim Pastor Elbert Nasworthy said. “It’s an exciting time for them, got a lot of great guests with us today, folks that have been here before... it’s gonna be an exciting day.”

Members of the congregation clapped along to music and bowed their heads in prayer during the celebration. Church leaders say they want members of the congregation to open their hearts to how service could change.

“What is the future for this church? It may be different from what we have ever done before,” said Jo Ann Parham, the wife of the church’s first pastor. “Nowhere in the Bible does it say that you have to have a Sunday morning 11 o’clock worship service for about an hour. No longer.”

Members of the congregation enjoyed lunch together afterwards and heard about the latest developments in the search for a new lead pastor.

