Ocala host first annual O-Track Chalk Walk

Ocala's first annual O-Track Chalk Walk is in January, applications run till December 15th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re an Ocala resident who sees a sidewalk as a blank canvas, you could win 500 dollars in a chalk art contest.

Ocala’s first annual O-track Chalk Walk is in January.

Applications are open from now until December 15th.

The theme this year is “Oh, The Places We’ll Go”.

Click this LINK to apply.

TRENDING: Toys For Tots in Lake City takes residents for a motorcycle ride

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

The Florida football team earned its 4th win of the season in The Swamp, beating Vanderbilt...
The Florida football team remains unbeaten at home, winning 38-14 against Vanderbilt
The Florida football team earned its 4th win of the season in The Swamp, beating Vanderbilt...
Florida beats Vanderbilt 38 to 14 in the Swamp
Ocala Police are investigating a shooting that left a person with non-life-threatening injuries.
OPD investigates shooting on Magnolia Avenue
A hit-and-run on 301 in Bradford County left a person dead after being taken to a hospital.
Hit-and-run leaves person dead in Starke