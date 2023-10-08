Ocala host first annual O-Track Chalk Walk
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re an Ocala resident who sees a sidewalk as a blank canvas, you could win 500 dollars in a chalk art contest.
Ocala’s first annual O-track Chalk Walk is in January.
Applications are open from now until December 15th.
The theme this year is “Oh, The Places We’ll Go”.
Click this LINK to apply.
