Ocala host first annual O-Track Chalk Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re an Ocala resident who sees a sidewalk as a blank canvas, you could win 500 dollars in a chalk art contest.

Ocala’s first annual O-track Chalk Walk is in January.

Applications are open from now until December 15th.

The theme this year is “Oh, The Places We’ll Go”.

Click this LINK to apply.

