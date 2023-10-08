OPD investigates shooting on Magnolia Avenue

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officers are investigating a shooting downtown.

They say one victim was shot around 8:30 p.m. tonight on Magnolia Avenue.

They say that person received non-life threatening issues.

They’re still looking for the shooter, but say there isn’t any threat to the public.

TRENDING: FHP: Chiefland man dies after driving vehicle into Suwannee River

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.