Two North Central Florida communities receive federal funding for projects
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida communities are receiving some big state money.
Gov. DeSantis awarded nine small and rural communities across the state more than $8 million dollars for various projects.
The City of High Springs will receive $700,000 to make improvements to the city’s stormwater and drainage systems.
Williston will also receive $700,000 for improvements to one of the city’s sanitary sewer lift stations.
