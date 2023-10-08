Two North Central Florida communities receive federal funding for projects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida communities are receiving some big state money.

Gov. DeSantis awarded nine small and rural communities across the state more than $8 million dollars for various projects.

The City of High Springs will receive $700,000 to make improvements to the city’s stormwater and drainage systems.

Williston will also receive $700,000 for improvements to one of the city’s sanitary sewer lift stations.

