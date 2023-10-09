2 shootings raise safety concerns in Downtown Ocala

OPD officials confirm both incidents are unrelated and both victims are alive.
OPD officials confirm both incidents are unrelated and both victims are alive.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Oct. 9, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Shootings have been creating problems across North Central Florida all year, but back-to-back shootings in Ocala are worrying some residents.

A man was shot on South Magnolia Ave. near the Marion Theatre around 8:30 Saturday night. OPD officials said the victim had non-life threatening injuries, but he was taken to the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This comes one day after another shooting in a neighborhood minutes away from the Downtown Square.

36-year-old Dustin Smith led detectives on a manhunt before he was arrested Friday. According to reports, Smith shot a longtime friend in the face and fled the scene along NE 15th St.

Ocala Police detectives confirm both incidents are unrelated and both victims are alive, but the shootings still raise safety concerns for those downtown.

“I’m not here really late so more goes on in the evening, obviously there’s more people in the plaza and stuff like that,” said resident Michael O’Brien. “It’s another world really.”

One man told TV20 he avoids some parts of the city for his safety and thinks law enforcement patrolling the area would be beneficial for those in Downtown Ocala.

“After the sun goes down, you just have to watch yourself,” said Dave Pinkston. “I’d feel a lot better if I saw more uniforms on the street and stuff like that.”

The square tends to get more crowded as the holidays approach, which is why officials said they plan to increase their presence downtown to keep people safe.

