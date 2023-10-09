Gainesville commissioners vote not to investigate concerns about Reichert House spending

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Gainesville may never have answers to all of the questions about Reichert House issues that are detailed in a state audit released last year.

Gainesville city commissioners voted unanimously on Monday not to spend any further resources investigating undocumented spending by agencies affiliated with the Reichert House Youth Academy Program. The unaccounted money was handled by nonprofits that are not controlled by the city and leaders say they have no way to properly investigate.

The Reichert House was shut down in May of this year as part of the city’s effort to reduce spending. The January 2022 state audit found the city did not have proper oversight regarding the finances of the city-run non-profit.

“The City could have exercised better control and more effective oversight of RHYA Program operations, including the use of certain nonprofit organizations for the benefit of the RHYA Program,” the audit stated. “The pervasive lack of controls and ineffective oversight over RHYA Program operations increases the risk that fraud, waste, and abuse could occur without timely detection.”

In Monday’s meeting, staff detailed to city commissioners all of the findings of the audit and the changes made to address the issues.

