Grand jury indicts woman for murder after drug overdose

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Amanda Copley, 47
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Amanda Copley, 47
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time, a grand jury for the Eighth Judicial Circuit has indicted a woman accused of distributing drugs on the charge of murder.

On Monday, the jury indicted Amanda Copley, 47, after prosecutors say she sold counterfeit Oxycontin pills containing Fentanyl to Robert Guzman. He overdosed and died on March 31 on Southwest 22nd Place in Newberry.

Copley has been in jail since August on various drug charges. She is now facing the charge of murder resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance.

SPECIAL REPORT: Opioid deaths become harder to treat as new drug combo spreads

In Marion County, the Fifth Judicial Circuit, a 28-year-old man was indicted on the charge of murder in September 2022 for dealing Fentanyl causing the death of another man.

