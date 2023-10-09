Russell Report: After beating Vanderbilt in The Swamp, can the Gators pick up some SEC wins on the road?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator Football got a much-needed win last Saturday when it knocked off Vanderbilt. The Billy Napier critics will say it’s only Vanderbilt; that there still wasn’t enough downfield passing, blah blah blah. But let’s look at some of the positive things that happened.

How about the coming out party for Arlis Boardingham at tight end? Remember, when Florida took a flyer on him, he was a track guy, and a receiver and a linebacker. He’s been hurt, but the Gators went to him early and often on Saturday and he could be a real offensive weapon for this team. A better day on defense, another typical Graham Mertz day at quarterback with high efficiency and accuracy and a running game led by Montrell Johnson that was solid.

But in truth, this was a game Florida should have won and it sets up a huge, huge game next week at South Carolina. The Gamecocks were embarrassed in Gainesville a year ago, and they’ve had a bye week to get rested and get ready for this game. If you’re going to have a year that you win seven or eight games, this is a game you have to win. And if the Gators do win, being 5-2 at the bye week isn’t too shabby. But the big question remains. Can the Gators start to win some SEC games on the road? Something they have not done well under Billy Napier; get ready for Saturday.

Remember when the national know-it-alls were shoveling dirt on Nick Saban and Alabama and saying that Georgia was overrated? Those things could still happen but at least for one week, those proud programs showed up big. The Tide rolled into Texas A&M and got an important win, overcoming 14 penalties and with much maligned Quarterback Jalen Milroe throwing for over 300 yards. Alabama is the only team in the SEC West without a league loss. And Georgia simply blew up an unbeaten Kentucky team at home behind a brilliant performance from Quarterback Carson beck who threw for 389 yards and four TD’s. Those programs are still the teams to beat in the SEC, like it or not.

And then there’s Miami. The Hurricanes are back, they were unbeaten, they were ranked but the U didn’t understand how to end a game. All they had to do was to take a knee against Georgia Tech to likely run out the clock, but they ran the ball instead and fumbled it and tech got it back and scored on a 44-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left to get the win. Miami outgained Tech 454 to 250 in yardage and lost. Think that Vanderbilt win seems better now, Gator fans? I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

