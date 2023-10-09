State attorney issues statement on guilty verdict in brutal death of raccoon

Alicia Kincheloe has been found guilty.
Alicia Kincheloe has been found guilty.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 was in the courtroom last week when the the jury returned a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of burning a raccoon alive in a dumpster last year.

Alicia Kincheloe was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday.

According to investigators, on Aug. 11, 2022, Kincheloe, 30, recorded a video of a live raccoon in a dumpster on Sarah Avenue. She calls the animal “mean” although detectives noted the raccoon did not exhibit aggressive behavior in the video.

Investigators say Alicia’s father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe, stabbed the raccoon with a pitchfork. They returned to the dumpster after eating lunch and discovered the animal was still alive. The father told her daughter to get a gasoline can from his truck. Deputies say Alicia Kincheloe admitted to pouring gasoline on the raccoon and setting it on fire. A second video obtained by investigator show the charred remains of the raccoon. On Tuesday, attorneys tried to get the snapchat thrown out of evidence but they were overruled.

Both Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe faced felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty. Alicia was also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to dispose of the animal’s body.

Kincheloe took the stand in her own defense for nearly two hours and at one point, two spectators were removed from the courtroom. The defense rested at 11 p.m.

The jury told Judge Donna Padar that a verdict had been reached and officials are working to gather people in the courtroom. The judge advised that there would no sentencing be handed down at the end of the day after the delivery of the verdict.

A sentencing date has been set for Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. A pre sentencing investigation has been ordered along with a case management hearing on Nov. 2.

The state attorney’s office released a statement:

“Unfortunately, we were not able to save this animal from a horrific death. However, I am delighted that the jury agreed that all animals, whether domesticated or wild, should be treated humanely and with respect. A simple phone call to Animal Services or FWC would have averted this entire tragedy.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

State Rep. Joel Rudman, (R) Navarre, is sponsoring a bill in 2024 that would require Florida...
Bill filed to require Florida businesses accept cash
OPD officials confirm both incidents are unrelated and both victims are alive.
2 shootings raise safety concerns in Downtown Ocala
Money (gfx)
Bill filed to require Florida businesses accept cash
Flag of Israel
UF Jewish groups hold vigil for Israel following Hamas attacks
Jewish groups connected to the University of Florida are responding to the attack on Israel...
UF Jewish groups to hold vigil for Israel following Hamas attacks