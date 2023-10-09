UF Jewish groups hold vigil for Israel following Hamas attacks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jewish groups connected to the University of Florida are responding to the attack on Israel which claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including American citizens.
UF Hillel, a Jewish group, is holding the “United with Israel” candlelight vigil on Monday night to show support for the Israeli people. The vigil will be held at 8:30 p.m. at Turlington Plaza on campus. The event is a collaboration with Chabad UF and several Jewish and pro-Israel student groups.
All are welcome to attend the vigil. No RSVP is needed. The senior university administrators, Jewish communal leaders, student leaders, and Gainesville’s Israeli community members will speak at the event.
UF has one of the largest Jewish student populations in the world. The Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center released the following statement:
Saturday, Hamas militants launched a surprise land, air, and sea attack from Gaza into southern Israel. The AP reports, that about 700 people, including 73 soldiers were killed in Israel, as of this report, and thousands were wounded. The militant groups claim to be holding more than 130 people hostage in Gaza.
The U.S. State Department has confirmed 9 Americans were killed in the attacks. The Gaza Health Ministry said about 600 have been killed in the territory in retaliatory airstrikes in the territory, so far.
