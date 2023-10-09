UF Jewish groups hold vigil for Israel following Hamas attacks

“Dear Jewish Gator Nation, Brother and Sisters here in Gainesville and around the world,

Just like you, we are devastated by the horrific news that has befallen our fellow brothers and sisters in Israel. There are truly no words to describe the pain. Alongside you, we are mourning, crying, and praying for the volatility that lies ahead.

We won't be able to take away the pain and concern. The only thing we can offer is our presence for one another. Please stand by your friends, as they will stand by you.

We are available 24 hours a day to call, text, or for a comforting cup of tea coffee, a hug, or a shoulder to cry on. Please feel free to reach out to us in person by phone, email or through social media. While we cannot erase the pain and events, we can certainly share in your sorrow.

You may be seeing a lot of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel bias on social media now and in the coming days and weeks. You may be hurt by what you see or hear on or off campus. Try to tune it out. Political discussions can happen at a later time; right now, give space for your feelings, support those who have lost loved ones, friends or are sitting with the uncertainty of where their loved ones are.

The murder and kidnapping of civilians are never an act of freedom fighting and should be condemned.

Remember, the story of our people - the nation of Israel did not begin yesterday and it will not end today. In the end, Israel and the entire world will always triumph over evil, with G-d’s help.”