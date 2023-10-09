Updated rezoning for ACPS upsets residents of Suburban Heights

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rezoning for Alachua County Public Schools is still in the works and an updated elementary map was recently released, leaving residents of Suburban heights concerned and confused.

Some schools will be impacted more than others, but it could be a domino effect that would impact many schools in Alachua County.

The map changed again after the district received updated student attendance numbers. Administrators updated the rezoning map for elementary schools, but no changes were made for middle and high schools.

Residents of Suburban Heights in Northwest Gainesville are concerned.

“My grandson goes to Littlewood and as an army brat, I know how disruptive it is to be moved out of your school,” shared Anne Hovarter, a grandparent, “so I am concerned about that. ”

Hovarter also still has questions.

“I question the why,” shared Hovarter. “Why are we doing this? What is the positive for us as homeowners, as disrupting our children. Why would we do this?”

Hovarters grandchild attends Littlewood Elementary School.

“It affects my daughter and her family. She actually bought into this neighborhood because of the schools associated with it,” shared Hovarter.

ACPS officials says this is necessary due to the growth of population throughout parts of the county.

“More students are moving in and we’ve built new schools,” shared Jackie Johnson, director of communications for ACPS. “There are just a lot of changes happening in our school system and that means our schools have gotten out of balance.”

The rezoning process is ongoing and ACPS officials are holding a final vote on December 5. They are also inviting the public to comment on the plan in several upcoming meetings.

