VIDEO: Woman steals potted flowers from downtown High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The effort to beautify downtown High Springs is being thwarted by a flower-stealing bandit.

The High Springs Police Department has released a video of a woman caught on camera digging up flowers planted outside of the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) building. The video dated Sept. 9 is the first instance of plant theft.

Officers say the “flower bandit,” as officers have named the suspect, struck again this weekend stealing more flowers.

In a Facebook post, the department stated, “If you see this flower bandit around town, tell her to stop stealing the downtown flowers.”

