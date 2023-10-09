The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - School leaders at Fort White cut the ribbon to a new auditorium on Tuesday. It took a year to construct the $6.5 million structure at Fort White High School. The new space is more than 10,000 square feet.

Tuesday kicks off the OBS October yearling sale at 10 a.m. More than 700 horses are up for auction during the two-day event. It wraps up Wednesday in Ocala.

Thursday morning, Dunnellon Police leaders cut the ribbon on their re-branding initiative. They will showcase their new car wrappings and patches as the department is now fully staffed. The event starts at 10 a.m.

The annual Black Tie Blue Jeans returns to the city of Alachua for the 21st year on Thursday evening. Alachua County Republicans are hosting keynote speaker South Dakota Governor Kristi Noemi. It starts at 5 p.m.

