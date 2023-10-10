Accused drug dealer arrested in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A multi-jurisdictional drug task force arrested a man after they caught him dealing illegal drugs in Lake City.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies say on Friday, Joseph McMullen, 50, of Delray Beach, engaged in a transaction in the area of Northeast Escambia Street and Calhoun Avenue.

When deputies approached, McMullen ran away. After a short chase, deputies used a taser to stop him and take him into custody.

Detectives found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, Alpha PvP, marijuana, and more than $1,000 on his person and in his vehicle. He was booked into the Columbia County Jail on drug possession charges among others.

TRENDING: Authorities arrest third suspect in Lake City ATM heist

He was recently released from federal prison on drug-related charges and is currently on federal probation.

“I am proud of these detectives for proactively combatting drugs in our community,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “We will stay in the fight and will continue to use our resources to help improve the quality of life for citizens who want to rid their neighborhoods of this activity.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.