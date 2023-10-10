Authorities arrest third suspect in Lake City ATM heist

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A third person has been arrested for stealing an ATM from a bank near the Lake City Mall and dragging it along the road.

Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of Devin Cribbs, 21, on Monday. He was arrested by Hamilton County deputies in White Springs. Ahkeim Griffin and Andrew Brown were arrested in August for the theft.

On July 21, the thieves are accused of tying the ATM to a utility truck stolen out of Madison County. They dragged the machine behind the truck as they drove through the mall parking lot onto U.S. Highway 90.

Officers spotted the truck on Northwest Bascom Norris Drive with the missing ATM dragging along the road behind it. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, everyone jumped out of the truck and ran.

