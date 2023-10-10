Authorities arrest third suspect in Lake City ATM heist

Devin Cribbs, 21, accused of steal an ATM from outside a bank in Lake City
Devin Cribbs, 21, accused of steal an ATM from outside a bank in Lake City(HCSO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A third person has been arrested for stealing an ATM from a bank near the Lake City Mall and dragging it along the road.

Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of Devin Cribbs, 21, on Monday. He was arrested by Hamilton County deputies in White Springs. Ahkeim Griffin and Andrew Brown were arrested in August for the theft.

On July 21, the thieves are accused of tying the ATM to a utility truck stolen out of Madison County. They dragged the machine behind the truck as they drove through the mall parking lot onto U.S. Highway 90.

Officers spotted the truck on Northwest Bascom Norris Drive with the missing ATM dragging along the road behind it. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, everyone jumped out of the truck and ran.

RELATED: Two thieves arrested for stealing ATM, dragging machine behind a truck

More arrests are expected after officers announced the arrests of two men accused of stealing an ATM from outside a bank in Lake City

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Toys for Tots are giving away toys in places impacted by Idalia
Toys for Tots are giving away toys in places impacted by Idalia
Officials say they are hoping to provide hurricane relief by giving back to kids who lost their...
Toys for Tots are giving away toys in places impacted by Idalia
According to Lake City police officials, the three juveniles were seen wearing ski masks and...
No charges filed after three teens were caught breaking into cars
According to Lake City police officials, the three juveniles were seen wearing ski masks and...
No charges filed after three teens were caught breaking into cars