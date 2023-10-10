Car rams into Chinese consulate in San Francisco and police fatally shoot driver, officers say

Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the...
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the lobby and creating a chaotic scene that ended with police shooting the driver, who later died at the hospital.(Source: KGO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, coming to a stop in the lobby and creating a chaotic scene that ended with police shooting the driver, who later died at the hospital, officials said.

Police descended on the consulate building after 3 p.m. on a report of a vehicle crashing into the building and urged people to avoid the area. Officers entered the lobby of the consulate’s visa office, made contact with the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred involving the driver, police Sgt. Kathryn Winters said during a short news conference.

Despite “life-saving efforts” the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

Television cameras showed a Honda sedan crashed into the visa office and the doors in front of the building were cordoned off.

Winters said they didn’t know why the vehicle crashed into the building or how many people were inside at the time but said they didn’t have reports of other injuries.

Police are working and coordinating with investigators from the U.S. Department of State and the Chinese consulate.

“I wish I could give you more but this is a very complex investigation,” Winters said.

A statement from the Chinese consulate general denounced Monday’s incident.

“On the afternoon of October 9, 2023, local time, an unidentified person drove a vehicle and violently crashed into the document hall of our consulate, posing a serious threat to the safety of staff and people on site, and damaging the facilities of our consulate,” the statement said. “Our embassy severely condemns this violent attack.”

The consulate said that it has demanded more details about the incident and asked that it be “dealt with seriously in accordance with the law.”

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
The University of Florida Police Department has secured Turlington Plaza after a loud sound...
5 hurt as UF students flee vigil for Israel due to loud sound
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at...
As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader