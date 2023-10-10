Crowd panics at UF vigil for Israel causing students to flee, 5 hurt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several people were hurt after University of Florida students attending a vigil for Israel suddenly fled the area in panic. Law enforcement responded to the area and swept the scene finding nothing of concern.

University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) officials say around 8:55 p.m. on Monday an attendee of the “United with Israel” candlelight vigil fainted at Turlington Plaza. When people asked for someone to call 911, the crowd misunderstood the situation and panicked.

“I gave a speech and a girl screamed, then everyone started running.” Noam Levi, a speaker at the vigil. “We didn’t hear a gunshot but we heard some sort of noise and then everyone started running.”

As people fled the plaza, five people were hurt. Emergency crews treated the injured for minor injuries on site. UFPD responded and secured the scene.

“All of sudden, I heard screaming and running, and so I started running,” recounted Samantha Kline. “I fell because everyone was falling on top of each other and I busted my knee a little bit.”

Attendees were escorted by officers back to the scene to recover their belongings. Anyone still without their belongings may do so on Tuesday morning at the UF Public Safety Building at 1555 Museum Rd.

“We have no reason to believe that there was malicious intent behind this incident. It was an accident that was misinterpreted by the crowd that led to panic,” explained UFPD Chief Linda Stump-Kurnick.

UF President Ben Sasse had this to say about the event.

“Tonight’s vigil was an opportunity for our community to condemn Hamas’ terrorism and stand by our Jewish Gators. I’m grateful for each and every Gator who came to show their support. I’m grateful for Rabbi Jonah and Rabbi Berl for their leadership.”

