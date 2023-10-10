Farmer Recovery Center moves from Cross City to Fanning Springs

The center is now in Fanning Springs at the Suwannee River Fair Pavilion and will no longer be in Cross City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Farmer Recovery Center, following Hurricane Idalia, is moving.

The center is now in Fanning Springs at the Suwannee River Fair Pavilion and will no longer be in Cross City.

TRENDING: 5 hurt as UF students flee vigil for Israel due to loud sound

Hours of operation are still from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The recovery center is meant to help farmers in need of disaster assistance, including those affected in the aqua-culture industry.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

The center is now in Fanning Springs at the Suwannee River Fair Pavilion and will no longer be...
Farmer Recovery Center moves from Cross City to Fanning Springs
The unknown hit-and-run driver has been identified, caught, and charged with vehicular homicide.
Previously unknown driver in hit-and-run identified and arrested
The unknown hit-and-run driver has been identified, caught, and charged with vehicular homicide.
Previously unknown driver in hit-and-run identified and arrested
The University of Florida Police Department has secured Turlington Plaza after a loud sound...
5 hurt as UF students flee vigil for Israel due to loud sound