Farmer Recovery Center moves from Cross City to Fanning Springs

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Farmer Recovery Center, following Hurricane Idalia, is moving.

The center is now in Fanning Springs at the Suwannee River Fair Pavilion and will no longer be in Cross City.

Hours of operation are still from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The recovery center is meant to help farmers in need of disaster assistance, including those affected in the aqua-culture industry.

