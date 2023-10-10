Loud sound causes University of Florida students to flee vigil for Israel

University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected...
University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Police Department has secured Turlington Plaza after a loud sound caused students holding a vigil for Israel to flee, university officials say.

Near the end of the “United with Israel” candlelight vigil on Monday night, a loud sound caused students, faculty and members of the Jewish community to disperse from the plaza on UF’s campus.

UFPD responded and secured the scene. They began sweeping the area for anything suspicious.

Officials say there is no active shooter. Minor injuries were reported.

