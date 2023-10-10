No charges filed after three teens were caught breaking into cars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens are not being charged after breaking into a car in Lake City.

According to Lake City police officials, the three juveniles were seen wearing ski masks and gloves at the Brandywine Apartments on Saturday morning.

Witnesses say they were looking into cars and entered one vehicle.

When officers arrived, they fled into the woods.

Two were caught, the third was identified after questioning.

No charges have been filed.

