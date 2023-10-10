North Central Florida Halloween events roundup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Halloween approaches, gals and ghouls are looking for a haunting good time. Here are some of the spooktacular Halloween and fall events taking place around North Central Florida this month.

October 12

Screaming for Safety, Kiwanis Safety City, 4 - 7 p.m.

October 14

City of Waldo Annual Fall Festival, Waldo City Square, 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.

October 20

Red Ribbon Kick Off free Halloween movie showing, Ocala Drive-In, starts at 5:30 p.m.

October 26

Trunk or Treat, Walmart, 1580 Branan Field, starts at 5 p.m.

October 27

Holiday Horror Junk or Treat, The Repurpose Project, 5 - 8 p.m.

October 28

Trunk or Treat, Hawthorne Recreation Park, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, Wilson Robinson Park, 6 - 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, Lake Lillian, 4 - 7 p.m.

Fall Festival, Palatka Riverfront, 8 - 1 p.m.

Halloween

Trunk or Treat, City of High Springs, 6 - 8 p.m.

