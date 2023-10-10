North Central Florida Halloween events roundup

Here are some of the spooktacular Halloween and fall events taking place around North Central...
Here are some of the spooktacular Halloween and fall events taking place around North Central Florida this month.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Halloween approaches, gals and ghouls are looking for a haunting good time. Here are some of the spooktacular Halloween and fall events taking place around North Central Florida this month.

October 12
  • Screaming for Safety, Kiwanis Safety City, 4 - 7 p.m.
October 14
  • City of Waldo Annual Fall Festival, Waldo City Square, 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.
October 20
  • Red Ribbon Kick Off free Halloween movie showing, Ocala Drive-In, starts at 5:30 p.m.
October 26
  • Trunk or Treat, Walmart, 1580 Branan Field, starts at 5 p.m.
October 27
  • Holiday Horror Junk or Treat, The Repurpose Project, 5 - 8 p.m.
October 28
  • Trunk or Treat, Hawthorne Recreation Park, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat, Wilson Robinson Park, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat, Lake Lillian, 4 - 7 p.m.
  • Fall Festival, Palatka Riverfront, 8 - 1 p.m.
Halloween
  • Trunk or Treat, City of High Springs, 6 - 8 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
UFPD escorts students after loud noise at vigil causes students to flee
Crowd panics at UF vigil for Israel causing students to flee, 5 hurt

Latest News

A multi-jurisdictional drug task force arrested a man after they caught him dealing illegal...
Accused drug dealer arrested in Lake City
Tech Tuesday: Gene Therapy
Tech Tuesday: Gene Therapy
We show how gene therapy is being used to restore or improve vision for people with genetic...
Tech Tuesday: Gene Therapy
Anthony J. Reagan, 31, wanted in connection got Magnolia Avenue shooting
OPD searches for suspect in Downtown Ocala shooting