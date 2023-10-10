OPD searches for suspect in Downtown Ocala shooting
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers now have a person of interest after a teenager was shot downtown over the weekend.
Officers say Anthony Reagan, 31, is wanted as a suspect in the shooting. Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 16-year-old was shot near the 200 block of South Magnolia Avenue.
The teen was not seriously hurt.
Officers ask anyone with information to call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously by dialing **TIPS. You can report a tip online to Crime Stoppers at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com
