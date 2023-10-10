OPD searches for suspect in Downtown Ocala shooting

Anthony J. Reagan, 31, wanted in connection got Magnolia Avenue shooting
Anthony J. Reagan, 31, wanted in connection got Magnolia Avenue shooting(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers now have a person of interest after a teenager was shot downtown over the weekend.

Officers say Anthony Reagan, 31, is wanted as a suspect in the shooting. Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 16-year-old was shot near the 200 block of South Magnolia Avenue.

The teen was not seriously hurt.

Officers ask anyone with information to call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously by dialing **TIPS. You can report a tip online to Crime Stoppers at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com

RELATED: 2 shootings raise safety concerns in Downtown Ocala

OPD officials confirm both incidents are unrelated and both victims are alive.

