OPD searches for suspect in Downtown Ocala shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers now have a person of interest after a teenager was shot downtown over the weekend.

Officers say Anthony Reagan, 31, is wanted as a suspect in the shooting. Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 16-year-old was shot near the 200 block of South Magnolia Avenue.

The teen was not seriously hurt.

Officers ask anyone with information to call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously by dialing **TIPS. You can report a tip online to Crime Stoppers at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com

OPD officials confirm both incidents are unrelated and both victims are alive.

