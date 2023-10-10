“Our town deserves this:’ Fort White High School opens first-ever auditorium

By Alexus Goings
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Fort White Performing Arts Center is finally finished at Fort White High School.

Principal Keith Couey said this is the first time they’ve had an auditorium since the school opened 24 years ago.

The old principal built this school and one thing they had to cut out the finish was the auditorium,” said Couey. “We kept putting on a five-year plan trying to get it then about 2 years ago, they came to us and said it’s time to build the auditorium at Fort White.”

The $6.5 million building, which is 10,565 sq ft, will be the hub for community concerts, and band and chorus practices and also will be used as a testing site.

“It was about a year and a half since it was brought out of the ground and it took us 6 months just to plan it. We wanted it big enough to hold two grade levels, holding a little over 420 people. It’s really big and we get to have performances of all kinds on stage.”

Couey added that this is a big win for the Town of Fort White.

“They’re excited just to be in the new building. We want everyone to know that Fort White is a little town but we have a lot of heart, our kids deserve this, our town deserves this and it’s just simply good for our community and our families down here in fort white.”

The first talent show takes place in the auditorium this Thursday and is open to the public.

Tonight at 5:30, school officials and community members will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the school’s newest addition.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

