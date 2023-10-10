Previously unknown driver in hit-and-run identified and arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The unknown driver wanted for a hit-and-run death in Butler Plaza has been identified and caught.

23-year-old Jaileen Pagan has been charged with vehicular homicide.

On September 15th, GPD officers say after Pagan stole cans of baked beans from the Walmart in Butler Plaza she struck and killed a pedestrian walking along Clark Butler Boulevard.

Pagan was then arrested five days later after officers identified her vehicle.

