Tech Tuesday: Gene Therapy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Morón with UF Innovate, and today I’m happy to be joined with Dr. Shannon Boye with the University of Florida Department of Pediatrics and who’s finding cures to eye diseases. Dr. Boye, thank you so much for joining us and bringing us here to your lab.

Of course. Thank you for coming to the lab and for being willing to talk about my research.

So, explain to us really quick your role here at UF?

Sure. I am a professor of pediatrics and the associate chief of the Division of Cellular and Molecular Therapy. And I’ve spent the last 20 years here developing gene therapies for inherited retinal disease.

So, you and your team are finding cures to retinal eye diseases. Talk to us more about that?

We do something called gene therapy, and what we’re doing here is we’re delivering a healthy copy of the gene without any of those misspellings back into the photoreceptors of the eye. That healthy gene then goes on to make the protein it was supposed to make and restore function to those cells, so that all of a sudden a dysfunctional photoreceptor can once again convert light into a signal that’s processed in the brain as vision.

And how is your research impacting patients?

We are actively enrolling clinical trials with some of the gene therapies that we’ve invented here in the Boye Lab. We had one little girl that reported the ability to see snowflakes for the first time. So, it’s those types of stories that make you realize that these discoveries are really being applied and they’re really having a positive impact on patients, and that’s what gets me going every day.

Lastly, talk to us about your lab?

Sure. So, I’ve been doing this at the University of Florida for 20 years. I started here as a graduate student, and there is no place better than the University of Florida to do gene therapy research. The infrastructure, the collaborators, the expertise that are here really make doing gene therapy research incredibly easy to do, if you’re a Gator. And then of course, having the office of technology and licensing so strong and able to help us translate the therapies that we develop at the bench and help us bring them to bedside is an extreme strength of the program.

Well, Dr. Boye, thanks again for having us here at your lab and talking to us about your research.

Of course, anytime.

And that’s another great Tech Tuesday. We hope to see you next week.

